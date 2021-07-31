Record number of COVID infections in Tokyo...

Olympics host city Tokyo has registered 4,058 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in 24 hours, local authorities announced on Saturday.

On Friday, the government extended the state of emergency for Tokyo and broadened it for other nearby districts. For now, the state of emergency is scheduled to last until 31 August.

The government’s advisor on COVID-19 has warned that the health system could be overloaded due to the rapid increase in infections and the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

The Japanese Government says it is counting on the population and has been urging people to stay at home and watch the Games on television.

Young people are also being urged to take the vaccine.

