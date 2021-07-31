   
Record number of COVID infections in Tokyo
Saturday, 31 July, 2021
Record number of COVID infections in Tokyo
Belgian companies prevented from knowing employees’ vaccination status...
‘The war has changed’: US warns of threat...
Belgian state security issues spy-risk warning against Chinese...
Dutch police uncover largest crystal meth factory ever...
    Record number of COVID infections in Tokyo

    Saturday, 31 July 2021

    © Belga

    Olympics host city Tokyo has registered 4,058 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in 24 hours, local authorities announced on Saturday.

    On Friday, the government extended the state of emergency for Tokyo and broadened it for other nearby districts. For now, the state of emergency is scheduled to last until 31 August.

    The government’s advisor on COVID-19 has warned that the health system could be overloaded due to the rapid increase in infections and the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

    The Japanese Government says it is counting on the population and has been urging people to stay at home and watch the Games on television.

    Young people are also being urged to take the vaccine.

