Germany makes testing mandatory for unvaccinated tourists travelling by train or car

Unvaccinated travellers above the age of 12 years need to show proof of a negative PCR or anti-gene test to enter Germany.

This obligation, meant to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, was hitherto limited to visitors arriving by air. It has now been extended – from the 1st of August – to people travelling by train or car.

In addition to pre-teens, people with COVID-19 vaccination or recovery certificates are exempted from the measure. So, too, are border residents and people transiting through Germany.

Unvaccinated persons from high-risk zones need to fill in a form and remain in quarantine for 10 days. The quarantine can be lifted in the event of a negative result from a test done on the fifth day.

Even vaccinated persons need to be tested if the countries they are coming from are classified as greatly affected by COVID-19 variants. These include Brazil and South Africa.

For the moment, Belgium is considered low risk by Germany, while the Netherlands is classified as a high-risk zone.

The Brussels Times