   
Germany makes testing mandatory for unvaccinated tourists travelling by train or car
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 August, 2021
Latest News:
Business leaders critical of new corona bonus...
France hopes for 50 million tourists this summer...
Record amount of rain in Belgium for a...
Germany makes testing mandatory for unvaccinated tourists travelling...
Brussels iconic Taverne Greenwich seeks new tenant-manager...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 August 2021
    Business leaders critical of new corona bonus
    France hopes for 50 million tourists this summer
    Record amount of rain in Belgium for a July month
    Germany makes testing mandatory for unvaccinated tourists travelling by train or car
    Brussels iconic Taverne Greenwich seeks new tenant-manager
    Climate change: 14,000 scientists warn of ‘untold misery’
    Here’s what’s new in Belgium from Sunday 1 August
    Expert: Lockdown puppies now suffering separation anxiety
    UN Committee condemns use of force by Belgium’s police
    Better weather in August? Don’t get your hopes up
    Belgian Floods: ‘Will take up to two years to relocate everyone’
    Record number of COVID infections in Tokyo
    Belgian law prevents companies from knowing employees’ vaccination status
    ‘The war has changed’: US warns of threat of Delta variant
    Belgian state security issues spy-risk warning against Chinese smartphones
    Dutch police uncover largest crystal meth factory ever
    A Discriminatory Summer?
    Red Cross makes urgent appeal for blood donations
    Record fine for Amazon for data protection breaches
    Hospital admissions rise among unvaccinated, almost 100 in ICU
    View more
    Share article:

    Germany makes testing mandatory for unvaccinated tourists travelling by train or car

    Sunday, 01 August 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Unvaccinated travellers above the age of 12 years need to show proof of a negative PCR or anti-gene test to enter Germany.

    This obligation, meant to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, was hitherto limited to visitors arriving by air. It has now been extended – from the 1st of August – to people travelling by train or car.

    In addition to pre-teens, people with COVID-19 vaccination or recovery certificates are exempted from the measure. So, too, are border residents and people transiting through Germany.

    Unvaccinated persons from high-risk zones need to fill in a form and remain in quarantine for 10 days. The quarantine can be lifted in the event of a negative result from a test done on the fifth day.

    Even vaccinated persons need to be tested if the countries they are coming from are classified as greatly affected by COVID-19 variants. These include Brazil and South Africa.

    For the moment, Belgium is considered low risk by Germany, while the Netherlands is classified as a high-risk zone.

    The Brussels Times