Putin announces successful final test of nuclear missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Belga / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday the successful final test of the nuclear-powered cruise missile Bourevestnik, which reportedly has a range of up to 14,000 kilometres.

In a video released by the Kremlin, Putin said, “The decisive tests are now completed,” during a meeting with military officials. He instructed preparations for the infrastructure required to deploy the missile within Russia’s armed forces.

Describing the weapon as unparalleled globally, Putin called it a “unique creation” with an “unlimited range.” The missile’s name, Bourevestnik, translates to “storm petrel” in Russian.

Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov provided more details on the recent test conducted on 21 October, revealing that the missile flew for approximately 15 hours, covering 14,000 kilometres. Gerasimov added that its range has no upper limit.

Gerasimov also emphasised the missile’s technological capabilities, stating it can hit heavily defended targets anywhere with guaranteed precision.

Putin first announced the development of Bourevestnik in 2018, claiming it was capable of bypassing almost all defensive interception systems.

Related News