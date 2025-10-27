Wet and windy start to the week as showers drench most of Belgium

Calmer conditions are returning to Belgium following Storm Benjamin. Credit : Unsplash

Rain and strong winds are set to dominate much of the country at the start of the week, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Cloud cover will vary from partial to heavy, with showers moving in from the North Sea. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. Areas near the French border should remain mostly dry.

By late afternoon, conditions will gradually improve with wider sunny spells. Temperatures will range between 6°C and 13°C. Winds will be moderate to fairly strong inland, and strong to very strong along the coast, shifting from west to west-northwest. Gusts could reach up to 75 km/h inland and between 85 and 90 km/h at the coast during heavy showers.

In the evening, a few clear breaks will appear with the odd shower still possible. Overnight, clouds will increase again from the west, bringing some light rain towards dawn. Minimum temperatures will range from 4°C to 11°C. Winds will remain moderate inland and stronger along the coast, veering from west to southwest. By early morning, gusts may again hit 50 km/h inland and up to 70 km/h at the seaside