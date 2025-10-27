Chinese delegation in Brussels for talks on rare earth export curbs

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen pictured during a meeting on the second day of the European council, at the European Union headquarters in Brussels, Friday 27 October 2023. Credit: Belga

A high-level Chinese delegation is visiting Brussels this week for talks with the European Commission over Beijing's export restrictions on rare earth metals, the Commission confirmed on Monday.

The first videoconference talks are already taking place today to lay the groundwork, and a high-level Chinese technical delegation will arrive in Brussels on Thursday to discuss these topics," a spokesperson said. "We are taking these steps because we believe China must act as a responsible partner."

The Commission has been pushing for weeks to persuade China to ease its export limits on rare earths, materials vital to the production of cars, semiconductors and military equipment. As the world's largest supplier, China’s restrictions have raised serious concerns in Europe.

European Council President Antonio Costa also raised the issue earlier on Monday during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia. "I urged him to restore smooth, reliable and predictable supply chains as soon as possible," Costa said.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a long-term strategy in Berlin over the weekend. The plan, called RESourceEU, is expected by the end of the year and aims to reduce Europe’s dependence on Chinese rare earths, mirroring the REPowerEU initiative designed to cut reliance on Russian energy

The new plan will focus on increasing recycling of raw materials already in use across Europe, building strategic stockpiles, launching joint procurement, and investing in production and processing within the EU. It will also seek to diversify supply chains through partner countries, including Ukraine, Canada, Australia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Chile and Greenland.

