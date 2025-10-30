Homeless man faces jail for stealing sandwiches at Brussels Airport

Picture of the departure hall with a police officer with a dog at Brussels airport, late in the evening, in Zaventem, Monday 24 February 2025. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Prosecutors have requested a one-year prison sentence for a homeless man accused of theft and resisting arrest at Brussels Airport, according to the Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor's office.

The man, who has reportedly been living at the airport for some time, was caught on 2 September stealing sandwiches from a shop in the departure hall.

Security staff alerted police, who attempted to arrest him. Prosecutors said the man struggled violently, even trying to headbutt one of the officers while being taken into custody.

The prosecution noted that the man had previously been given an eight-month suspended sentence in June for another theft.

However, the defence argued that the man took the sandwiches for himself, not to sell, and denied any violent behaviour. "He admits to taking the sandwiches because he was hungry," his lawyer said.

"But there was no break-in, and he did not resist arrest. I find it surprising that there are no camera recordings of the incident, especially given the number of security cameras in the departure hall."

The court is expected to deliver its verdict on 4 December.

