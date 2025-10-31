Belgian woman and her two children missing in Mexico

Screenshot. Credit : X

A Belgian woman and her two children have been reported missing in Mexico since 22 October, Belgium's Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed on Friday, following a report in Het Nieuwsblad.

The woman, identified as Natacha Gielis, has been living in Mexico for several years with her two children, aged 12 and 15.

They were last seen in the southeastern city of Campeche, about 90 kilometres from their home in Calkini, in the state of Yucatán.

🚨🚨🚨DESAPARECEN EUROPEOS EN CAMPECHE; UNA MADRE Y SUS DOS HIJOS ORIGINARIOS DE BÉLGICA 👇👇👇 Según La Comisión Local Búsqueda de Personas, una madre y sus dos hijos adolescentes desaparecieron en el estado de Campeche desde el 23 de octubre. Se trata de Natacha Gielis y sus… pic.twitter.com/rDkMw4484V — México a la Derecha (@MexicoalDerecha) October 29, 2025

According to Het Nieuwsblad, Gielis is originally from Seraing, but the Foreign Affairs Ministry said it could not confirm this due to privacy rules.

"We are working with the local authorities and are in contact with our embassy in Mexico," said ministry spokesperson David Jordens.

The disappearance is currently being investigated by the Mexican authorities.