French woman fined €1,250 after cat keeps visiting neighbour's garden

A woman in southern France has been fined €1,250 after her cat was accused of repeatedly entering a neighbour's garden and causing damage, according to a report by Le Parisien.

The tribunal in Béziers ruled that Dominique Valdès, the owner of the ginger cat Rémi, was responsible for the disturbances. The verdict also imposed a €30 fine for each future "trespass" by the animal.

The neighbour claimed Rémi left paw prints on wet plaster, urinated on a duvet and defecated in the garden. Valdès insists there is no clear proof her pet caused the damage, noting that other similar-looking cats roam the neighbourhood.

Since the decision, Valdès says she has been forced to keep her cat indoors. "He's gained weight and become aggressive. It's like he's been sentenced to house arrest," she told Le Parisien.

The SPA, France's animal welfare organisation, said the case could set a dangerous precedent. "If this becomes case law, people will think twice before adopting a cat," warned its director, Guillaume Sanchez.

The case will return to court in December, when a judge will decide if further fines are warranted. Neighbours in Agde have described the situation as "absurd", with one saying, "Tomorrow this could happen to all of us."