Why you should look up to the skies tonight

No telescope is needed to enjoy the view; a clear sky and a location away from city lights will suffice. Credit : Unsplash

Belgium's sky will dazzle tonight with a rare astronomical event, the Beaver Supermoon. This full moon, appearing both larger and brighter, occurs as the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth, known as the perigee, at just 363,654 kilometres away.

The Supermoon will appear up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than an ordinary full moon. Its exact full phase will occur at 2:19 p.m., unusually in daylight, while the moment of closest approach will take place at 11:16 p.m.

The name "Beaver Moon" comes from Native American and early North American colonial traditions. November marked the time when beavers prepared for winter, reinforcing their dams and storing food. In Europe, the same moon was sometimes called "Nebelmond", or "fog moon", in reference to the misty autumn nights.

No telescope is needed to enjoy the view; a clear sky and a location away from city lights will suffice. Ideal viewing spots in Belgium include the Signal de Botrange, the Ardennes forests and the coastal stretch between Ostend and Zeebrugge.

Those who miss tonight's show will have another chance soon: the next Supermoon is expected to appear on 5 December.

