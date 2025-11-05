PM launches one-on-one budget talks

Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrives for a 'Kern' meeting gathering selected Ministers of the Federal Government, Friday 10 October 2025 in Brussels. Credit : Belga

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) has begun a series of bilateral meetings with his deputy prime ministers to get Belgium's budget negotiations back on track after Tuesday's failed core cabinet meeting.

The tense discussions have fuelled questions over whether an agreement is still possible or if a royal audience, effectively signalling the government's resignation, is becoming inevitable.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) was the first to meet De Wever at around 11 a.m., with other deputies scheduled to follow. The move comes after Tuesday's talks reportedly broke down amid sharp divisions, particularly with the Francophone liberal MR.

The MR has been accused of blocking De Wever's proposal to raise VAT as part of a €10 billion budget consolidation plan. The measure was already scaled back to an estimated €1.6 billion in revenue, but the MR's counterproposals, including further cuts to healthcare spending and the relegalisation of disposable vapes, were dismissed as unrealistic and disrespectful by other coalition partners.

Tensions reportedly escalated further when news emerged that MR leader Georges-Louis Bouchez was travelling to East Flanders on Wednesday for a business event, sparking what insiders described as "a total outburst" at the negotiating table.

While some blame Vooruit for the gridlock, the Flemish socialists insist they remain open to compromise and have presented a costed plan targeting long-term sick leave that could save €2 billion by 2029.

Optimism remains low ahead of De Wever's Thursday deadline for a deal. Should no breakthrough occur, the prime minister is expected to visit the King to report on the failure of talks, effectively offering the government's resignation.

It remains unclear whether Tuesday's drone incidents, which have prompted a National Security Council meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday will affect the timing. De Wever could still decide to visit the Palace earlier if negotiations remain completely stalled.