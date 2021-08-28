Manchester City unveils statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva

Manchester City on Saturday unveiled statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva erected outside the Ethiad Stadium.

“The first time I saw the statue I couldn’t believe how big it was,” said Kompany, who captained Manchester City for 8 of the 11 seasons he spent there before leaving in 2019 to return to RSC Anderlecht (RSCA).

“And then, especially the pose, for me it means a lot,” added the RSCA coach, who is depicted with his arms outstretched and his head slightly bowed.

We are thrilled to unveil permanent statues of Club legends @VincentKompany and @21LVA at the Etihad Stadium 💙 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/bLD3S4nZl9 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 28, 2021



Kompany and Silva won four Premier League titles with City – in 2011-12, 2013-14, 2018-18 and 2018-19, as well as two Football Association (FA) Cups and four English Football League (EFL) Cups. Silva, a World and European champion with Spain, added a fifth EFL Cup in 2019-2020.

“I didn’t really expect to be recognised by such a great club in that way,” Kompany said in reaction to the honour. “My wife is from Manchester, my kids are born in Manchester, and they go back to a place where they can see something that represents what their dad has achieved and that is something that I can’t describe. The first time I saw the statue I couldn’t believe how big it was, but then again, I’m a big boy, so fair enough!”

Silva’s statue captures the midfielder with his foot on the ball, looking up. “When I first saw the statue I felt good, I thought it was like me,” he said. “This statue really represents the way I like to play. Being at City changed my life. I’m proud of what we did together, and I feel emotional that it has been recognized like this.”

The statues were built by artist Andy Scott by assembling thousands of pieces of galvanized steel. At night they will be illuminated with blue lighting. A third statue – of Sergio Aguero – is to be erected in June 2022.

Manchester City fans will be able to view the statues at close range on Saturday when they host Arsenal at 1.30 p.m.

The Brussels Times