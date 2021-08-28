   
Manchester City unveils statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 28 August, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels’ best architecture award: The nominees...
Brussels cyclists forced to u-turn mid race after...
A second difficult summer for Brussels’ hotels ...
Table Tennis: Belgian Laurens Devos wins gold at...
Booster vaccination or not in the EU? Not...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 28 August 2021
    Brussels’ best architecture award: The nominees
    Brussels cyclists forced to u-turn mid race after wrong turn
    A second difficult summer for Brussels’ hotels 
    Table Tennis: Belgian Laurens Devos wins gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games
    Booster vaccination or not in the EU? Not yet in Sweden
    Manchester City unveils statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva
    Nearly half of Belgium’s recent outbreaks were in the workplace
    Delta variant can double risk of hospitalisation, study shows
    Weather Report: A cool and cloudy weekend
    Property: Apartments at the coast more in demand than ever
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions are steady, but deaths are up
    International community faces health challenges in Afghanistan
    ‘Get first shot before 10 September’: last call for those who still want vaccine
    ‘Big test is still to come’: Belgium must remain cautious in September
    Bike race in central Brussels sees Sunday road closures
    ‘Unforgivable’: European Parliament condemns terrorist attack at Kabul airport
    Blood clot risk lower after vaccination than after Covid infection
    Almost one in four Flemish school students is falling behind
    Teleworking recommendation lifted, but face mask obligation remains
    EU greenlights subsidies for gas-powered generation stations
    View more
    Share article:

    Manchester City unveils statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva

    Saturday, 28 August 2021

    Credit: Mancity

    Manchester City on Saturday unveiled statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva erected outside the Ethiad Stadium.

    “The first time I saw the statue I couldn’t believe how big it was,” said Kompany, who captained Manchester City for 8 of the 11 seasons he spent there before leaving in 2019 to return to RSC Anderlecht (RSCA).

    “And then, especially the pose, for me it means a lot,” added the RSCA coach, who is depicted with his arms outstretched and his head slightly bowed.


    Kompany and Silva won four Premier League titles with City – in 2011-12, 2013-14, 2018-18 and 2018-19, as well as two Football Association (FA) Cups and four English Football League (EFL) Cups. Silva, a World and European champion with Spain, added a fifth EFL Cup in 2019-2020.

    “I didn’t really expect to be recognised by such a great club in that way,” Kompany said in reaction to the honour. “My wife is from Manchester, my kids are born in Manchester, and they go back to a place where they can see something that represents what their dad has achieved and that is something that I can’t describe. The first time I saw the statue I couldn’t believe how big it was, but then again, I’m a big boy, so fair enough!”

    Silva’s statue captures the midfielder with his foot on the ball, looking up. “When I first saw the statue I felt good, I thought it was like me,” he said. “This statue really represents the way I like to play. Being at City changed my life. I’m proud of what we did together, and I feel emotional that it has been recognized like this.”

    The statues were built by artist Andy Scott by assembling thousands of pieces of galvanized steel. At night they will be illuminated with blue lighting. A third statue – of Sergio Aguero – is to be erected in June 2022.

    Manchester City fans will be able to view the statues at close range on Saturday when they host Arsenal at 1.30 p.m.

    The Brussels Times