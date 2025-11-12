Mild sunshine and hazy skies set for Wednesday

Credit : Karo Tte - Ciel Partagé

Belgium is in for a gentle spell of weather on Wednesday, as sunshine and mild air make a brief return.

The day will start with patches of mid-level cloud, but these are set to drift away towards the north-east during the morning. Once they clear, most areas will enjoy sunshine filtered through a thin veil of high cloud.

A few pockets of early fog or low cloud may linger in the south-east, though the Royal Meteorological Institute say they should lift quickly.

By the afternoon, conditions will feel pleasantly mild for the season, with temperatures rising to around 12°C in the High Ardennes and up to 16°C in central parts of the country. A moderate southerly breeze will keep things feeling fresh but comfortable.

The mild theme continues overnight, with skies staying clear to partly cloudy. Most of the cloud cover will come from high-level layers, though thicker clouds are expected to move into the north-west towards the end of the night.

Temperatures will dip no lower than 9°C in the south-east and will sit between 11°C and 13°C elsewhere, helped along by the persistent southerly wind.

RMI say the pattern points to a stable midweek period, with no major weather disruption expected.