Cloudy skies and mild temperatures expected across Belgium

Large view of clouds in the sky at the sunset. Credit : Belga

Belgium will see a cloudy Thursday, with only the south-east hanging on to a bit of sunshine, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Light rain may crop up during the day, mainly in the north-west. Temperatures will stay on the mild side, sitting between 13°C and 17°C. Winds will be moderate from the south to south-west, and lighter in the south where they turn south-east.

Cloud cover stays thick overnight, with the chance of light rain lingering in northern areas, especially along the coast and near the Dutch border. Night-time temperatures will fall to between 5°C and 13°C, with winds easing before shifting back to the south.

Friday looks set to remain cloudy, with the north-west again most exposed to light rain. By the evening, a new weather system will sweep in from the south, bringing the risk of heavier downpours. It should clear later on, leaving dry conditions across the country. Highs will range from 12°C to 17°C.