UN Security Council says 'Yes' to Gaza force

A vote in the United Nations Security Council. ©UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution supporting US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.

Thirteen Member States voted in favour of the proposal in New York, which the US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, described as “historic and constructive.”

Russia and China abstained.

The resolution, revised multiple times, grants a mandate until December 2027 for a “board of peace,” chaired by Trump, to oversee an interim administration governing Gaza. It also approves the deployment of an “international stabilisation force” (ISF).

Trump’s peace plan previously resulted in a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Russia tabled a competing draft resolution. Its version endorsed the initiative behind the ceasefire without mentioning Trump or endorsing the peace committee or foreign troops.

The Russian text calls on UN Secretary-General António Guterres to explore options for implementing the peace plan and to present a report outlining strategies for deploying an international stabilisation force in Gaza.