COP30 comes forward with 'presidential initiative'

COP30 chair André Corrêa do Lago has proposed a compromise involving a “presidential initiative” but no clear roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels.

The proposal also includes increased funding for climate adaptation, Corrêa do Lago stated on Saturday morning local time during an interview with Brazilian news outlet Amazônia Vox.

It remains uncertain whether the European Union will accept the compromise. Late Friday evening, the EU’s 27 member states appeared isolated in their opposition to the earlier version of the text, which omitted a specific transition plan away from fossil fuels—a point the EU insists must be included.

Developing nations, on the other hand, demand that the EU commit to greater financial support for adaptation measures, meant to help mitigate the effects of climate change. The most recent draft, released early Friday morning, called for efforts to triple adaptation financing by 2030 from 2025 levels.

A final plenary session is scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 local time (15:00 Belgian time), but a new version of the ‘Global Mutirão’ text—addressing the most contentious issues—is still awaited.

