Grey skies and light rain sweep into Belgium this week

clouds in Belgian skies. Credit : Belga.

Cloud cover will thicken from the west on Monday, bringing patches of light rain and drizzle to a large part of northwestern Belgium from late morning, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

South of the Sambre and Meuse corridor, conditions should stay dry, with a mix of sunny intervals and low morning cloud in some places. More mid and high-level clouds will build across the country as the day goes on.

Temperatures will range from 2°C to 8°C. Southerly winds will be moderate inland but fairly strong in the west, and strong along the coast where gusts could reach 60 to 70 km/h.

Skies will stay heavily overcast through the evening and overnight. It will be mostly dry at first, before a weak band of rain moves from west to east.

Overnight temperatures will fall to between 0°C and 7°C. Southerly winds will remain moderate inland and fairly strong in the west, with coastal gusts near 60 km/h.