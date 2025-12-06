US court orders release of Epstein investigation files

U.S. House Approves Bill Demanding the Justice Department release the Epstein Files,18 November 2025. © Wikimedia Commons

A federal judge in Florida has ordered the release of documents from 2005 and 2007 investigations into Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision follows the recent passage of a law aimed at increasing transparency in the Epstein case, according to the judge. The law requires the Department of Justice to disclose all unclassified documents related to Epstein, his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell - currently serving a 20-year prison sentence - and anyone associated with the legal proceedings by 19 December.

These documents include materials from the investigations that led to Epstein’s 2008 conviction in Florida. The department will also need to release the federal indictment in New York, which involved more severe accusations of sexual exploitation of minors.

Previous attempts to access these records had been denied.

