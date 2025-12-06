Atomic Energy Agency urges Chernobyl sarcophagus renovation

Chernoyl nuclear plant. Credit: CS Szabo / Wikimedia Commons

The steel and concrete shelter over reactor 4 at Chernobyl in northern Ukraine urgently requires extensive renovation, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The sarcophagus, installed in 2016, was struck by a drone in mid-February this year during Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022. Temporary repairs were carried out shortly afterwards, but the IAEA has deemed prompt and thorough restoration essential.

A recent safety review by the agency indicated the structure has lost its protective capabilities. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that limited, provisional roof repairs have been made, but comprehensive measures are urgently needed to prevent further deterioration and ensure long-term nuclear safety. This includes steps to regulate moisture and monitor corrosion.

Reactor 4 exploded during a test in 1986. The shelter was designed to contain radioactive material and prevent its release into the environment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed a Russian drone caused the damage, though Russia denies targeting the site. Russian forces occupied the area for over a month at the start of the war. No increase in radiation levels was detected following the incident.

