Fickle weather with a few sunny spells on Tuesday

Credit : Belga

This Tuesday morning, cloud cover will remain extensive, mainly over the northern part of the country, with a temporary risk of a few light showers.

As the hours pass, conditions will brighten from the south, and we will at times enjoy sunny spells.

By the end of the day, clouds will increase in the west, bringing the risk of a little light rain.

Maximum temperatures will range from 9°C to 11°C on the highest ground and 13°C to 14°C in the lowlands.

Winds will be moderate, and at times fairly strong, along the coast, from the south.

Evening, clouds will thicken from the west with light rain spreading from west to centre.

By the end of the night, the rain will reach eastern regions, while drier though still very cloudy conditions move into the west and centre.

Minimum temperatures will range between 8°C and 12°C.