Belgium signs €2.8 million deal with global drone-defence leader

Image of a drone. Credit: Belga.

Belgium has concluded a €2.8 million deal with Australian company DroneShield, the global leader in drone detection and countermeasures, the Belgian embassy in Canberra announced.

The Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems were ordered as part of the recently announced €50 million anti-drone plan by Defence Minister Theo Francken.

They are intended to strengthen protection around airports and military installations against illegal drone overflights, the embassy said.

The move comes after Belgium has recently been subjected to drone intrusions over critical infrastructures, including airports, military bases and nuclear sites.

DroneShield's advantage is that it operates on a stock basis rather than build-to-order, a company spokesperson told Belga during a visit to its headquarters in Sydney, allowing rapid delivery to customers, including Belgium.

The contract includes portable anti-drone systems for detection and jamming, known as drone guns, equipped with advanced technologies such as AI that use data gathered in the field, including in Ukraine, to improve performance.

DroneShield, which has almost doubled in size over the past two years, employs about 400 people in Australia.

The company has also opened a European centre of excellence and is exploring cooperation with European manufacturers, including Belgian candidates, in line with the European Commission’s ReArm Europe plan.

An agreement with a European producer is expected in early 2026, aiming to reduce transport costs among other benefits.