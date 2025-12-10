Belgian home nurse suspended over unhygienic material during traffic check

Picture taken during a control action by the Coordination and Support Directorate (CSD) in the Halle-Vilvoorde district during the night from Thursday to Friday, Thursday 05 October 2023, in Kraainem. Credit : Belga/ Benoit Doppagne

A Flemish home care nurse has had his work permit suspended after police found a mix of clean and used medical equipment in his luggage during a traffic check, the Federal Public Service for Public Health confirmed.

According to Niewsblad, during the stop, officers discovered what was described as a highly unhygienic jumble of medical items, including used materials and general waste.

The police alerted the Flemish Healthcare Inspectorate, which forwarded the case to the Federal Supervisory Committee.

The Committee suspended the nurse's professional visa for violations of quality rules. He can no longer treat patients and is therefore without income. An appeal was rejected.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said the decision was justified, noting that good hygiene is vital for patients receiving home care. The duration of the suspension is not known.