Dozens of trees pruned on Boulevard Anspach for safety concerns

Boulevard Anspach, credit: Beliris

Dozens of trees on Boulevard Anspach were heavily pruned on Wednesday, in some cases down to the stump, prompting concern from local residents.

According to Bruzz, the city said that the multi-stemmed trees tolerate such pruning and will quickly regrow.

The council said six years without structured maintenance had allowed the trees to overgrow, create excessive shade, and prevent vegetation underneath.

At the request of the police, the work also aims to improve lighting in the pedestrian zone.

The pruning marks the start of several weeks of interventions, after which 25,000 plants will be added and the trees maintained at around 1.5 metres.

