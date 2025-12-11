Belgian King on patrol with police

After completing his patrol in Brussels' Royal Park, King Philippe continued the round in a police van (Photo: Polbru video capture by Cédric Roskam).

King Philippe visited the Brussels-Capital Ixelles police zone on Wednesday, the royal palace announced in a statement issued that evening.

The visit began in Brussels Park, where the king met members of the bicycle patrol unit.

Officers explained. How do they ensure safety in the park and its surrounding areas.

The monarch then toured several Brussels neighbourhoods in a police van to gain a clearer understanding of the security approach used in the capital.

The visit concluded at the Dansaert district police station, where officers briefed him on the daily security challenges they face.