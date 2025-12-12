Cloudy start to Friday with patchy fog and mild temperatures

Clouds in Belgian skies. Credit: Belga

Friday will start off very cloudy, with a few weak residual showers gradually moving north towards the Netherlands. There will also be a risk of fog in the Ardennes and Belgian Lorraine.

As the day progresses, brighter spells are expected to develop in some regions. Maximum temperatures will range from 6 to 11°C, with light to occasionally moderate winds from the south.

During the night from Friday to Saturday, fog will quickly redevelop near the German border and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Elsewhere, skies will be a mix of clear spells and cloud, with a risk of local fog patches.

Minimum temperatures will fall to between 3 and 7°C. Winds will be light from the south to south-west, becoming light to moderate at the coast and veering to the north-west by dawn.