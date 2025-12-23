Flu epidemic officially declared in Belgium as RSV continues to spread

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which mainly affects young children and older people, is still circulating alongside flu cases. Credit: Belga

A flu epidemic has officially begun in Belgium, according to the latest figures released by the national health institute Sciensano.

The announcement was made on Tuesday following an analysis of data from week 49, confirming that influenza infections have now reached epidemic levels across the country.

"The flu epidemic has really started, and the RSV epidemic is also continuing," said Yves Lafort, a doctor and epidemiologist at Sciensano.

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which mainly affects young children and older people, is still circulating alongside flu cases.

However, health authorities say the pressure on the healthcare system remains under control at this stage.

According to Sciensano, current indicators remain relatively low, with hospitals and GP services not yet experiencing excessive strain as Belgium heads into the peak winter period.