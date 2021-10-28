   
Turkey gets green light to join EU schemes, UK still waiting
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Latest News:
Turkey gets green light to join EU schemes,...
‘Too much, too quickly’: 40% of burnout patients...
Travel confidence: 2 in 3 Europeans plan to...
Brussels metro: strikes continue to cause delays...
New police team will investigate mobile phones of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Non-urgent care once again postponed in some hospitals
    2
    Use of CST in gyms will see Basic-Fit’s 24/7 centres close at night
    3
    Brussels Airport warns autumn holidaymakers to arrive early
    4
    27,000 Belgian taxpayers to pay more after incorrect tax break
    5
    New measures for schools considered as situation becomes ‘untenable’
    Share article:

    Turkey gets green light to join EU schemes, UK still waiting

    Thursday, 28 October 2021

    By Sam Morgan

    Turkish and EU officials struck a deal. Credit: EC

    On Wednesday, Turkey was given the go-ahead to join the EU’s flagship research, education and youth programmes while the United Kingdom’s bid to stay involved in European initiatives remains stalled because of Brexit.

    Certain non-EU countries are allowed to participate in schemes like Erasmus+, Horizon Europe and the European Solidarity Corps, providing they fulfil certain criteria, such as membership of the European Economic Area or EU candidate status.

    Turkey is joining the likes of Iceland and Norway in securing access to programmes that are worth billions of euros in funding and which are extremely popular. Three agreements signed with the European Commission this week will grant access until 2027.

    “Turkish participation in the new generation of our EU programmes will reinforce their capacities and support integration into the European Research Area and European Education Area,” said EU education and innovation chief Mariya Gabriel.

    It marks a continuation of a collaboration between Brussels and Ankara that dates back to 2003. Turkish researchers enjoyed €277 million in funding under the last Horizon programme, while more than €700 million was allocated under the Erasmus+ scheme.

    The United Kingdom would also like access to some of those initiatives, which was mostly negotiated under the Brexit withdrawal agreement and which came with a roughly €2 billion price tag. But predictably, things have soured since that deal was struck.

    UK researchers will have to keep waiting for their chance to get a slice of the €95 billion Horizon Europe programme, as a now long-running dispute over Northern Ireland risks jeopardising their participation.

    Talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol continue and earlier this month, Commissioner Gabriel confirmed that Horizon approval will have to wait until a full agreement on a “transversal issue” is brokered first. Access to the Copernicus satellite system is also on ice.

    The UK Government has no intention of remaining in the Erasmus+ exchange scheme and has instead unveiled plans to set up its own version.

    Attempts by the Scottish and Welsh governments to keep Erasmus+ access were rebuffed by the EU, while Northern Irish students and academics will be sponsored by the Irish Government.

    Switzerland is another non-EU applicant that is in limbo, following its government’s decision not to renew a bilateral treaty with the EU. Talks are still ongoing and Horizon Europe access, in particular, is blocked until the matter is resolved.

    Latest news

    ‘Too much, too quickly’: 40% of burnout patients given antidepressants
    The process of diagnosing burnout among people in Belgium is too slow, while too many antidepressants are being prescribed too quickly to people ...
    Travel confidence: 2 in 3 Europeans plan to travel in the next six months
    Demand for travel is strong across Europe despite the end of the peak summer season, with 2 in 3 Europeans planning to travel in the next six months. ...
    Brussels metro: strikes continue to cause delays
    Strike action by metro staff continues to cause delays on Brussels metro lines M1, M2, M5, and M6. This follows from Wednesday's strikes, organised ...
    New police team will investigate mobile phones of trafficking victims
    From now on, a new police team will systematically examine the mobile phones of victims of human smugglers in an effort to track down the criminals ...
    Thousands of travellers could face delays at Brussels Airport due to action
    The around 50,000 travellers expected by Brussels Airport in Zaventem on Friday could face delays as the police at the border controls are planning a ...
    Face masks re-introduced in certain grades of Flemish primary schools
    The wearing of face masks will once again be mandatory for pupils in the fifth and sixth years of Dutch-speaking primary schools, starting from ...
    Push backs of irregular migrants: Is the Commission turning a blind eye?
    The situation at EU’s external borders with Belarus continues to raise concerns about  human rights and humanitarian aid but it is difficult for ...
    Covid-19 infections, deaths and hospitalisations continue to rise
    The number of coronavirus infections, as well as the number of deaths and hospitalisations as a result of it, is continuing to increase in Belgium. ...
    Non-urgent care once again postponed in some hospitals
    As the worsening coronavirus situation in Belgium is starting to take its toll on hospitals, it has been confirmed non-urgent care will once again be ...
    Use of CST in gyms will see Basic-Fit’s 24/7 centres close at night
    Belgium's Consultative Committee announced on Tuesday that it would be standardising the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) meaning it will be needed ...
    Brussels Airport warns autumn holidaymakers to arrive early
    Passengers leaving from Brussels Airport this autumn have been advised to factor in extra time to account for longer than normal check-in times and ...
    27,000 Belgian taxpayers to pay more after incorrect tax break
    About 27,000 taxpayers who wrongly received a tax reduction in the last three years due to an error by the tax administration will have to pay what ...