   
Protesters against Sudan’s military coup gather outside European Parliament
Sunday, 31 October, 2021
    Sunday, 31 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Some 300 people, according to an estimate by Brussels police, protested on Saturday afternoon outside the European Parliament against the military coup in Sudan, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. There were no incidents.

    Sudanese nationals travelled from France, the Netherlands and Germany to take part in the protest. Waving their country’s flag, they carried banners and placards in English and Arabic bearing messages such as “We, the farmers, teachers, students, are united … We have neither fear nor hatred, only love, love for Sudan”, “Solidarity with the demonstrations and strikes in Sudan,” and “The worldwide Sudanese diaspora against the military coup d’état in Sudan.”

    “Today, there are demonstrations against the coup d’état in the big cities of Sudan, but also throughout the world,” Sudanese political activist Una El-Jak said. “We want the European Union to pay attention to what is happening in Sudan,” she stressed. “Demonstrators are being shot and killed in the street, up to today, peaceful people with nothing in their hands other than bits of paper.”

    “We need to put an end to this situation,” she added. “We need to keep demonstrating in the country and elsewhere until the military hand power back to the people.”

    Following the overthrow of autocratic President Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019 after six months of mobilization and over 250 deaths, Sudan’s civilian-military authorities organised a provisional government to head the transition to complete civilian rule.

    On Monday, however, after weeks of tension between the country’s military and civilian leaders, Gen. al-Burhan, head of the Sovereignty Council, announced that the army had arrested most of the civilian leaders.

