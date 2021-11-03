   
Uber failing electrification mission, new data reveals
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 03 November, 2021
Latest News:
Uber failing electrification mission, new data reveals...
Military barracks searched in operation against extreme-right terrorism...
Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions...
Nearly 40 Aldi shops on strike in Wallonia...
Belgian Red Cross devotes €2 million to help...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium launches website to check if you need a Covid test
    2
    Flemish woman (33) dies after falling off rocks in Wallonia
    3
    Nutella shortage at Colruyt over price dispute
    4
    Sinterklaas will arrive in Antwerp on 13 November
    5
    Over 1,000 Covid infections after ‘Amsterdam Dance Event’ in the Netherlands
    Share article:

    Uber failing electrification mission, new data reveals

    Wednesday, 03 November 2021

    By Sam Morgan

    Credit: Бесплатный фотобанк/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

    Ride-hailing firm Uber has made scant progress towards its goal of electrifying half of its car fleets in seven major European cities by 2025, according to new data. In Brussels, just 0.01% of rides are in an electric car.

    Uber announced late in 2020 that half of its services in Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Lisbon, London, Madrid and Paris would be zero-emissions by 2025, in a bid to green its corporate credentials.

    More than one year on from its electro-pledge, Uber is barely scraping above a 5% average for those seven capitals, according to data compiled by clean mobility group Transport & Environment (T&E).

    Amsterdam (6%), Lisbon (9%) and London (6%) top the charts, while Berlin (0.55%), Brussels (0.01%), Madrid (0.15%) and Paris (1%) are all lagging significantly behind, with just over three years to go until Uber’s self-imposed deadline.

    The marked difference between the e-mobility uptake rates reflect the fact that city authorities in the Dutch and UK capitals legally require firms to ditch polluting vehicles, while in the others, no such regulations yet exist.

    T&E’s electric car expert Saul Lopez insists that “Uber should be doing more but so should governments”, adding that electrification mandates and effective ultra low emissions zones are proven ways of cleaning up transport.

    Related Posts

    London recently extended the range of its long-running ultra-low emissions zone, while in Lisbon – where the highest rate of e-vehicle rides is recorded – private hire vehicles can only access its low emission zone if they are zero-emissions.

    Brussels’ negligible 0.01% rate can be explained by a combination of factors, including low-emission zone access criteria which will only start to really tighten in 2022 and 2025, as well as strict rules for private hire vehicle licences that limit the choice of cars available to drivers.

    Uber’s 50% target is also an average across the seven cities, meaning that if the pace of fleet electrification in some cities increases significantly, less effort will be needed in others.

    The ride-hailing firm typically does not own the cars its drivers use – although it does in some cases lease larger vehicles itself – meaning it is often not directly in charge of its fleet’s decarbonisation destiny.

    Rental car companies differ in that respect and last week, Hertz announced a deal with Tesla for 100,000 cars by the end of 2022. Up to half of those cars could be made available to Uber drivers if vehicle deliveries are made as planned.

    More chargers needed

    Electric car purchase subsidies, scrappage schemes and tax breaks are available to differing degrees across Europe, but for Uber’s purposes, the biggest catalyst to electrifying their fleet is access to charging infrastructure.

    Given the nature of ride-hailing services, guaranteed and hassle-free access to a plug is an important consideration which cities will need to provide if they want to push polluting vehicles off their roads, according to NGOs like T&E.

    Earlier this week, the Brussels Government announced that the number of public chargers would double from the current 250 to 500 in 2022, with the aim that the city’s inhabitants are never more than 250 metres from a plug.

    “With this first batch of charging points, we will also install around thirty charging points exclusively dedicated to car-sharing, and we will test an innovative solution of charging points on public lighting,” the government’s climate minister, Alain Maron said in a statement.

    The goal is to install some 11,000 chargers by 2035, while at the EU level, the European Commission wants to see 1 million installed by 2025.

    Latest news

    Military barracks searched in operation against extreme-right terrorism
    As part of an operation to tackle extreme-right terrorism in Belgium, three military barracks and eight private homes of military personnel were ...
    Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions
    The Dutch government yesterday announced new, stricter measures to protect against the increase in Covid-19 infections in the country. The ...
    Nearly 40 Aldi shops on strike in Wallonia
    A total of 37 Aldi shops in Wallonia were hit by a second staff strike on Wednesday in response to a call from the national employees' centre (CNE), ...
    Belgian Red Cross devotes €2 million to help flood-affected schools
    The Belgian Red Cross is dedicating €2 million to schools as part of their action plan to help victims of this summer’s deadly floods. Almost €1 ...
    Belgium will almost double its vaccine donations by end of year
    By the end of 2021, Belgium will almost double its commitment to donate four million vaccine doses, Le Soir reported on Wednesday citing the Minister ...
    Petition against face masks in primary schools gets 19,000+ signatures
    An open letter against the wearing of face masks in Belgian primary schools has collected nearly 20,000 signatures of support. “Ten, eleven and ...
    Netflix launches video games for members on Android
    Streaming service Netflix will be rolling out five mobile games exclusively for subscribers across the world on Wednesday. The mobile games, which ...
    Brussels Ixelles police start patrolling with bodycams
    Police officers of the zone Brussels Ixelles have recently started patrolling with body cameras as part of a pilot project whose training phase is ...
    Brussels councillor becomes minister in Guinea
    Brussels councillor and former boxing champion Béa Diallo was named Minister of Youth and Sports in the transitional government of Guinea, his ...
    Belgium launches website to check if you need a Covid test
    From today (Wednesday), the Belgian Government is launching a website where people showing Covid-19 symptoms can find out if they need to be tested ...
    Belgium to spend €200 million to combat deforestation, mainly in Congo
    Over the next few years, Belgium will allocate €200 million to the fight against deforestation in the world, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo ...
    Flemish woman (33) dies after falling off rocks in Wallonia
    On Tuesday morning, a woman died after she made a 30-metre fall in Nadrin, a suburb of Houffalize in the Walloon province of Luxembourg, the local ...