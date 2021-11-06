   
France’s bishops recognise church’s ‘institutional responsibility’ for child abuse
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 06 November, 2021
Latest News:
France’s bishops recognise church’s ‘institutional responsibility’ for child...
Body of baby found by hiker in Antwerp...
‘Time for rage’: climate activists block Brussels’ Rue...
‘No security clearance’: legislators cannot see proof of...
Brexit brings Flanders 2.4 billion in investments...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Norwegian airline Flyr will fly to Brussels from May 2022
    2
    Long queues expected at Belgian airports due to PLF checks this weekend
    3
    Belgian police drew weapon on Kanye West during September trip
    4
    Family’s illegal felling on castle estate ’caused damage that will last for decades’
    5
    All of Belgium now coloured dark red on European travel map
    Share article:

    France’s bishops recognise church’s ‘institutional responsibility’ for child abuse

    Saturday, 06 November 2021

    © Belga

    France’s bishops meeting in Lourdes have decided to “recognise the institutional responsibility of the Church” in the abuse thousands of victims were subjected to and the “systemic dimension” of these crimes, the head of the French episcopal conference announced on Friday.

    “These criminal acts against children, whose extent was exposed by the recent Sauvé report, were made possible by a general context, functioning, mentalities and practices within the church,” said Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Bishops’ Conference of France (CEF). “This responsibility comes with a duty of justice and reparation.”

    The bishops had already announced in March that the Church wished to assume its responsibility by “apologising for these crimes and shortcomings.”

    Based on the Sauvé report, it is now saying so “more strongly, clearly and categorically,” de Moulins-Beaufort said, without giving details of the financial implications of this recognition by the church of its responsibility.

    The bishops’ conference, which began Tuesday, continues until Monday and “it’s on this common basis that we are going to work” on examining the report’s other recommendations, he explained.

    According to CEF spokesperson Hughes Woillemont, the bishops submitted the “responsibility commitment” to a vote. This acknowledgement was one of the main recommendations of an independent commission headed by Jean-Marc Sauvé investigating child sexual abuse in France.

    The Commission proposed to the Church to recognise its civil and social responsibility “independent of any personal fault of its officials.”

    About 216,000 people above the age of 18 years were subjected, as minors, to sexual violence or attacks by priests, deacons, monks or nuns since 1950, the Commission’s report states. It estimates the number of perpetrators involved over the 70-year period at about 3,000.

    The Sauvé Commission advocates basing the amount of compensation due to each individual on the “harm done” to them. It has ruled out calling for donations from churchgoers to finance the payouts and plans to finance them “from the assets of the aggressor and of the Church of France.”

    Latest news

    Body of baby found by hiker in Antwerp nature reserve
    The dead body of a baby was found in a pond at the Blaasveldbroek nature reserve in Willebroek, in the Antwerp province, by a hiker on Saturday. ...
    ‘Time for rage’: climate activists block Brussels’ Rue de la Loi
    Some 40 activists of the radical climate movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) gathered near the Rue de la Loi in Brussels around noon on Saturday to ...
    ‘No security clearance’: legislators cannot see proof of extreme-right threat in Belgium
    A committee looking into increasing extreme right activity in Belgium has confirmed in a report to a parliamentary follow-up commission that the ...
    Brexit brings Flanders 2.4 billion in investments
    Eighty-one British companies have made the jump across the Channel to Flanders because of Brexit, a study by Flanders Investment & Trade shows. ...
    Norwegian airline Flyr will fly to Brussels from May 2022
    Norwegian airline Flyr is further expanding its network of destinations and will start flying to and from Brussels from May 2022, the company ...
    A matter of common decency
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: It's all about how ...
    Flanders wants Europe to lower Belgium’s CO2 target
    Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir wants Europe to review downwards the CO2 reduction targets set for Belgium, Het Belang van Limburg newspaper ...
    ‘I’m not my body’: A story about euthanasia
    The word euthanasia stems from ancient Greek meaning “good death”. The first usage of the term is attributed to historian Suetonius, who described ...
    Long queues expected at Belgian airports due to PLF checks this weekend
    Police in Belgium are expecting long queues at the country's airports at the checks on people's Passenger Locator Forms (PLF) as many people will be ...
    Fire brigade rescues injured fawn in Brussels Sonian Forest
    The Brussels fire brigade found an injured roe deer fawn in the Sonian Forest on Friday evening. The animal was spotted around 6:00 PM at the ...
    Belgian police drew weapon on Kanye West during September trip
    American rapper Kanye West's trip to Belgium has once again been in the news after he talked about being confronted by armed police while walking in ...
    Flemish Environment Minister misses COP26 as Chief of Staff tests positive
    Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir will not be travelling to COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow this weekend, according to ...