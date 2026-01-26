Fine particle pollution exceeds threshold in Brussels

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

High concentrations of fine particles have been measured over the past 24 hours in Brussels and Flanders, the Interregional Environment Agency Cellule Interrégionale de l’Environnement (Celine) said on Monday.

The levels are high enough to trigger the public "information threshold" in the capital.

The particle PM2.5 threshold of 35 µg/m³, calculated over the past 24 hours, has been exceeded in both Brussels and the Flemish Region. Current weather conditions are unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

The high concentrations are mainly due to emissions from domestic heating and road traffic, which are accumulating because of an almost complete absence of wind. Pollutant inflows from neighbouring countries are also contributing to the situation.

According to Celine, meteorological conditions are expected to remain largely unfavourable to pollutant dispersion until Tuesday. Winds are forecast to strengthen thereafter, which should lead to a decrease in fine particle concentrations.

Related News