Railway strike disrupts waste collection in parts of Brussels

Rubbish bags on a Brussels street. Credit: Lauren Walker/The Brussels Times

Waste collection services operated by Bruxelles-Propreté were affected on Monday by strike action called by the CGSP union in support of the ongoing rail unions' protests.

While 93% of white bag collections were carried out, disruptions were reported in the municipality of Ixelles, where nearly half of the residual waste bags were left on pavements. The Louise district was also affected to a lesser extent.

Blue bag (PMC) collections were also partially disrupted in several areas of the capital. The City of Brussels (Laeken), Forest and Saint-Gilles were the most affected municipalities, with between 65% and 95% of PMC bags not collected. Anderlecht was also impacted, though to a much smaller degree.

Residents are asked not to bring uncollected bags back indoors, as catch-up collections will be organised from Tuesday, depending on staff availability.

All mechanised collections, including those serving apartment buildings and businesses, were carried out as planned, as was the bulky waste collection service at home.

Although the vast majority of staff were present on Monday, the nationwide strike movement could still be followed in the coming hours. As a result, evening waste collections should be closely monitored in the following areas:

Etterbeek

Ixelles (some streets bordering Rue Belliard)

Molenbeek

Koekelberg

Saint-Josse

Schaerbeek

Bruxelles-Propreté said it would continue to update the public via its website and social media channels.

