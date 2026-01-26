Hotel employee freed after being trapped in elevator for five hours

A hotel employee was trapped for several hours in an electric elevator on Avenue Marnix on Sunday night, before being freed by the Brussels fire brigade in the early hours of Monday.

According to Bruzz, the incident occurred shortly before 23:00, when the lift became stuck between floors 0 and 1.

A lift technician was called to the scene and attempted to free the employee, but was unable to resolve the problem.

Several hours later, firefighters from the Brussels fire brigade intervened and manually raised the elevator to a floor, allowing the trapped person to get out safely at around 4:00.

According to the fire brigade, the employee remained calm throughout the ordeal and was not injured.

