Public transport fares set to rise in Belgium from 1 February

Picture shows a person validating their MIVB / STIB MOBIB card before boarding the metro train in Brussels. Credit : Belga

Several public transport fares will increase from 1 February across Belgium.

Train operator SNCB will index ticket prices by 2.14% and season tickets by 2.6%. The Train + discount card will remain at the same price, while a price cut is planned for season tickets covering journeys longer than 120 km.

In Brussels, STIB will raise the price of a single ticket from €2.30 to €2.40. Monthly passes will increase from €55 to €56, while annual passes will rise from €550 to €560.

In Wallonia, fares on Le TEC services will rise by 2.15%. At the same time, the fare system will be simplified, with the current zonal pricing scrapped in favour of a single fare on standard lines.

The existing "Next" and "Horizon" tickets will be merged into a single "Classique" ticket, valid for 90 minutes across the network, excluding Express lines.

The new ticket will cost €2.80, compared with €2.20 for "Next" and €3.10 for "Horizon" today.

Express line fares will rise from €5.10 to €5.50. The €12 annual pass for 18 to 24-year-olds and over-65s will remain unchanged.

Fares will also increase in Flanders on several season tickets and multi-journey passes operated by De Lijn. However, the annual pass for young people aged 18 to 24 will become cheaper.

