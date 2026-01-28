Wednesday 28 January 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Metro 2 and 6 disrupted due to a technical fault

Wednesday 28 January 2026
By  Anas El Baye
Metro 2 and 6 disrupted due to a technical fault
Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Commuters taking the Metro 2 and 6 on Wednesday morning have seen the lines disrupted.

A technical malfunction has disrupted metro lines 2 and 6 since 7 a.m on Wednesday, causing delays in both directions between Ossegem and Arts-Loi.

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.