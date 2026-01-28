Metro 2 and 6 disrupted due to a technical fault

Commuters taking the Metro 2 and 6 on Wednesday morning have seen the lines disrupted.
A technical malfunction has disrupted metro lines 2 and 6 since 7 a.m on Wednesday, causing delays in both directions between Ossegem and Arts-Loi.
Commuters taking the Metro 2 and 6 on Wednesday morning have seen the lines disrupted.
A technical malfunction has disrupted metro lines 2 and 6 since 7 a.m on Wednesday, causing delays in both directions between Ossegem and Arts-Loi.
Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.