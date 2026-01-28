'I might wake up in a prison cell tomorrow', Belgian PM jokes about his meeting with Trump

Prime Minister Bart de Wever. Credit: Belga

Belgian PM Bart De Wever, along with King Philippe, has recently met US President Donald Trump in Davos, Switzerland. Although PM declined to comment on the conversation, a joke slipped out later that night.

According to HLN, Prime Minister De Wever refused to comment on what exactly was said during King Philippe's meeting with US President Trump in Davos, Switzerland, but his party is now sharing footage of an anecdote at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

"I just realised I left my notes with Donald Trump. If I wake up in jail in New York tomorrow morning, you'll know why," he joked later that night at the Belgian brewers' beer night.

"There's a chance the American president will find an analysis of the Belgian beer sector in his briefcase containing his daily security briefing. And if Trump thinks 'beer' is a code word for Greenland, I might wake up in a prison cell tomorrow," to which the audience erupted in laughter.

