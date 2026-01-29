Free GP visits drive rise in consultations among vulnerable Belgian youth

A person in a waiting room. Credit: Belga

Children and young people in precarious situations are visiting doctors more often since Belgium abolished co-payments for this group, according to figures released by Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

Since 1 October 2023, under-25s whose families qualify for increased reimbursement status (BIM) no longer have to pay the patient contribution when seeing a GP or a contracted specialist.

The measure was designed to prevent young people from delaying care out of fear of adding to family expenses.

Data provided by the minister show that consultations among young BIM patients rose by 2.4% compared with 2019. By contrast, the number of consultations among all BIM beneficiaries remained stable over the same period.

Vandenbroucke's office said the figures suggest the policy is achieving its aim of encouraging timely and accessible care for vulnerable youth.

Around €5.5 million a year is ring-fenced for the measure. However, liberal MP Irina De Knop has called for a critical evaluation, warning that the system risks becoming overstretched.

According to the figures, the total amount paid in co-payments by children and young people with BIM status fell from €4.9 million in 2022 to €1.2 million in 2024, a drop of more than €3.6 million.

Nearly a quarter of all children and young people in Belgium, more than 750,000 under-25s, are now entitled to increased reimbursement.

De Knop questioned whether the policy has sufficiently defined social limits, arguing that resources may not always reach the families most in need. She warned that without clearer targeting, a well-intentioned measure could become counterproductive.