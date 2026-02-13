Cloud, showers and a risk of ice on Friday

The Ring Road near Porte de Namur metro station in Brussels. Photo by Helen Lyons/The Brussels Times

Friday will remain largely overcast, with spells of rain or scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will range between 4°C and 9°C.

Winds will be moderate from the south-west in the south of the country, while in the north they will be light to moderate from the north-east.

During the afternoon, winds in the north will strengthen to moderate, becoming fairly strong along the coast. In the south, winds will ease and become light and variable.

Overnight into Saturday, conditions will turn generally dry across Low and Central Belgium, although skies will remain mostly cloudy. A wintry shower could later brush the coastline. A weak band of precipitation may also linger over Luxembourg province, where colder air will gradually turn any rainfall increasingly wintry in nature, with the possibility of light sleet or wet snow.

There is a risk of icy patches forming towards dawn.

Minimum temperatures will fall to between -2°C and -3°C in the High Ardennes, 0°C to -1°C in central areas, and +2°C to +3°C in the Westhoek. Winds will be moderate from the north to north-east, becoming fairly strong to strong along the coast.