Hectic weekend on Brussels roads: What to expect

Credit : Belga

Brussels motorists are being warned to expect significant disruption from 12 to 15 February, as five major events are set to affect traffic across the capital and its outskirts.

Boulevard de la Plaine (N206) will be completely closed on Sunday, 15 February from 6:00 to 20:00 due to the Brussels Universities Cyclocross, taking place on the campuses of the Université libre de Bruxelles and the Vrije Universiteit Brussel.

Drivers travelling from the E411 towards central Brussels will be diverted via Boulevard du Triomphe.

City centre

Traffic around the Parc du Cinquantenaire is expected to be difficult from 10:00 on Sunday. The Love Bugs Parade will gather near the park, with around 300 Volkswagen Beetles set to drive towards Mérode at approximately 14:00. Avenue de Tervueren (N3) will be particularly affected until vehicles return between 15:30 and 16:00.

The city centre will also see heavy footfall due to the Bright Festival, which runs until Sunday evening from 18:30 to 23:00. The light trail stretches from Place de la Monnaie to the Grand-Place, passing via Place du Congrès, Brussels Park and Mont des Arts. The tenth edition of the festival is expected to cause delays within the Pentagon area.

Brussels Ring

The Brussels Ring (R0) is also likely to experience heavy traffic, particularly on Sunday, as visitors head to the final day of Batibouw.

Further north, disruption is possible in Vilvoorde between 14:00 and 18:00 on Sunday due to a winter regatta on the Willebroek canal. Traffic may be affected along Quai des Usines (N201) and Chaussée de Vilvoorde (N260), near the route running from the Jules de Trooz bridge to the Salangaan bridge.

Authorities are advising motorists to plan ahead and allow extra travel time throughout the weekend.