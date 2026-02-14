Viktor Orban vows to erase "pseudo-civil society organisations" in Hungary

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban © Belga

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has vowed to continue his campaign against what he calls “pseudo-civic organisations, journalists, judges, and bought politicians,” as he eyes victory in April’s parliamentary elections.

The nationalist leader faces his toughest challenge since returning to power in 2010, with his Fidesz party trailing opposition party TISZA in polls ahead of the 12 April vote.

Speaking during his annual State of the Nation address, Orban said, “The oppressive machine of Brussels still operates in Hungary – we will sweep it away after April.”

He added, “We have worked hard and are making progress, but the job is not yet finished. That is why we must, and will, win the election in April.”

Orban also highlighted his alignment with former US President Donald Trump, saying Trump had “rebelled against the global network of liberals – businessmen, media, and politicians – thereby improving our chances as well.”

He continued, “We too can remove foreign influence that limits our sovereignty and its agents from Hungary.”

The 62-year-old leader portrayed his main rival, TISZA leader Peter Magyar, as “a puppet of Brussels,” backed by multinational corporations. He warned that a TISZA victory would “empty the pockets of Hungarian families.”

In contrast, Magyar, 44, has pledged to fight corruption, accusing Orban and his allies of enriching themselves at the country’s expense.

Orban’s leadership has been marked by his pursuit of what he calls an “illiberal state,” with critics accusing him of silencing dissent from the judiciary, academia, media, and civil society, while also restricting minority rights.

