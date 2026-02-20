Spells of drizzle and occasional sun rays forecast for Belgium this Friday

The sun shining through dark clouds in Brussels. Credit: Belga/ Siska Gremmelprez

Belgium is expected to have mostly cloudy skies on Friday, with only limited sunny spells and occasional light rain or drizzle in some areas.

Temperatures will remain cool, reaching around 3°C in the High Ardennes, 8°C or 9°C in central areas, and up to 10°C along the coast.

Overnight into Saturday, milder and more humid air will move across the country. After rain early in the night, skies will remain largely overcast with further light rain or drizzle possible.

Temperatures will stay relatively mild, with lows of around 2°C in the eastern highlands and up to 8°C in central and western areas.