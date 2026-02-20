X appeals €120m EU fine over digital services breaches

This illustration photograph shows Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) account displayed on a smartphone in front a European Union flag. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Tucat / AFP

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has appealed a €120 million fine imposed by the European Union over alleged breaches of the Digital Services Act.

The fine, issued in December by the European Commission, was the first sanction under the EU's landmark digital regulation, which requires major platforms to tackle illegal content, disinformation, and abusive practices.

In a statement posted on its own platform, X said it was challenging the penalty, describing the EU's investigation as flawed.

"This decision results from an incomplete and superficial investigation, serious procedural errors, a distorted interpretation of the obligations under the Digital Services Act, and systematic violations of defence rights and due process," the company said.

The European Commission's investigation, launched in 2023, identified several concerns. These included the platform's controversial blue verification badge system, alleged lack of transparency in its advertising database, and failure to provide investigators with access to certain public data.

X's appeal marks the latest escalation in tensions between the company and EU regulators over compliance with the bloc's digital rules.

The outcome of the appeal could set an important precedent for how the Digital Services Act is enforced across major technology platforms operating in Europe.

Related News