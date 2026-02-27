Green light for new combined flu-Covid vaccine

Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The European Medicines Agency has approved the marketing of a combined Covid-19 and influenza vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna.

It is the first mRNA vaccine of its kind to be authorised on the European market.

The authorisation applies to adults aged 50 and over.

According to clinical trial data, patients who received the combined jab developed an immune response comparable to that seen in people who received separate injections for influenza and Covid-19.

The vaccine still requires formal approval from the European Commission, a step that is typically considered procedural following a positive recommendation from the EMA.

