Iran's FIFA World Cup participation in jeopardy

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Credit: Belga

FIFA is closely monitoring the situation following recent US and Israeli bombings in Iran, as uncertainty surrounds Iran’s participation in next summer’s World Cup in North America.

Iran is scheduled to face Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt in Group G, with the match against Belgium planned for 21 June at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafström addressed the matter at the International Football Association Board’s annual meeting in Wales, stating it is too soon to comment in detail but affirming that global developments are being watched closely.

The safety of all participants remains the top priority, according to Grafström, who added, “We are in constant communication with the governments of the host nations, as we always are. Everyone will be safe.”

