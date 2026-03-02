Brussels calls security meeting over potential Iran war impact

Brussels region Minister-President Boris Dillies pictured during a visit to the Gare du Midi - Zuidstation (Brussels South) railway station, in Brussels, on Monday 16 February 2026. Credit : Belga

Brussels Minister-President Boris Dilliès has called an emergency meeting of the Regional Security Council in response to recent developments in Iran.

Dilliès announced the move on X on Sunday, saying the council would assess the potential consequences for Brussels and ensure public safety. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, his office confirmed to Bruzz.

"In light of the events in Iran, I have decided to convene a Regional Security Council to assess the possible consequences for Brussels and to guarantee the safety of all," he wrote.

The Regional Security Council, known as CORES, brings together the Minister-President, the mayors of the 19 Brussels municipalities, the chiefs of police from the capital’s six police zones, Brussels Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil, and the director-coordinator and judicial director of the federal police.

