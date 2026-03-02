Three Brussels tunnels closed after lorry gets stuck

Credit : Brussels firefighters.

Three tunnels in Brussels were partially closed around midday following an incident involving an oversized lorry, causing major disruption on the inner ring road.

According to Bruxelles Mobilité, the Louise tunnel towards Basilique and the Stéphanie tunnel towards the city centre were closed to traffic from around 11:30. The Porte de Hal tunnel towards Basilique was also shut due to congestion.

A lorry exceeding height limits became stuck near the exit of the Louise tunnel, spokesperson Inge Paemen confirmed to The Brussels Times. "As is always the case with this type of incident, the entire inner ring is affected," she said.

The vehicle must first be removed before safety inspections can be carried out. Authorities have not yet indicated how long it will take before traffic can resume. Police are on site, and firefighters are on the way, Paemen confirmed.