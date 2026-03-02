Gas cylinders in general waste causing frequent accidents for workers

Credit : Belga

Belgium's waste management intermunicipal association Copidec has warned that incorrectly discarded gas cylinders are increasingly causing dangerous incidents at recycling facilities.

The organisation says more cylinders are being thrown into general waste, creating serious risks for staff and infrastructure, including explosions, fires and production line shutdowns.

"These accidents are real, frequent and avoidable," said the seven-member intermunicipal companies: BEP Environnement, Hygea, Idelux Environnement, inBW, Intradel, Ipalle and Tibi.

Rising safety risks

Gas cylinders are not ordinary waste and can act as 'time bombs' if placed in household bins, Copidec said on Monday. Even a single sorting mistake can trigger a major incident.

The awareness campaign targets everyday users such as campers, DIY enthusiasts, barbecue users, home cooks, aquarium owners and those using portable heaters.

To support the initiative, Copidec has launched an information website to help residents identify the correct disposal route for gas cylinders.

Non-refillable cylinders must be taken to a recycling park and placed in the section for special household waste. Refillable cylinders must be returned through approved collection channels.

