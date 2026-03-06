After delay, Belgium will bring home 185 citizens from the Middle East

Deputy PM and Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) arrives for a meeting to discuss the budget, Monday 03 November 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

A Belgian military aircraft will repatriate 185 Belgian nationals from Oman on Saturday, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés).

The evacuation comes after an initial repatriation flight scheduled for Friday was cancelled because of the unstable security situation in the Middle East.

The passengers are currently travelling by bus to Muscat, where they will be received by a team from the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs along with Belgium's honorary consul.

"A team of four people from Foreign Affairs is on site to welcome and assist our compatriots upon arrival," Prévot said on social media.

(FR/NL) La situation au Moyen-Orient reste instable. Des changements de dernière minute sont inévitables. Des itinéraires qui changent, des horaires qui bougent, des autorisations qui se débloquent au dernier moment. C'est la réalité d'opérations complexes dans un environnement… — Maxime PREVOT (@prevotmaxime) March 6, 2026

Authorities had initially planned for a repatriation flight on Friday, but the schedule had to be adjusted due to the complexity of the situation.

"This is the reality of a conflict zone where missiles are being fired, where dozens of countries are organising evacuations simultaneously, and where regional authorities must coordinate everything in real time," the minister said.

