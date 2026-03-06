How two phones in rural Sweden unravelled a global drug empire

Police forces from Sweden, Spain and Australia, working with Europol, have dismantled a large international criminal network involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

The investigation, dubbed 'Operation Candy', led to the seizure of 1.2 tonnes of synthetic drugs and goods worth more than €4 million.

The operation began in November 2023 when Swedish authorities seized two phones from suspected criminals in western Sweden. Investigators discovered links to a much larger international network.

"The evidence pointed far beyond a local criminal case and revealed connections to criminal organisations across the world," said Mats Berggren, from the Swedish police forces.

The network used complex business structures stretching from Europe to Thailand and Australia to launder large sums of money and ship drugs internationally.

German customs intercepted the 1.2 tonnes of synthetic drugs, including ketamine, amphetamines and MDMA, which were destined for the port of Melbourne.

Authorities carried out around 20 searches and arrested suspects across multiple countries. Six people were detained in Sweden, four in Spain, three in Thailand and two in Australia.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and the total value of seized assets is expected to rise as further discoveries are made.

