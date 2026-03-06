An island nation could soon shake up the EU

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos arrives for the weekly College of Commissioners at the EU headquarters in Brussels on March 19, 2025. Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

Iceland could soon reopen the debate over joining the European Union after the government proposed holding a referendum later this year, according to AFP.

The vote is expected to take place on 29 August and would ask citizens whether negotiations on EU membership should resume. Talks were originally halted in 2015.

Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir told AFP that a resolution to organise the referendum will be presented to parliament early next week.

Iceland first applied to join the EU in 2009, shortly after the country was severely hit by a financial crisis that shook its banking system.

Reacting to the proposal, the European Commission said the decision now lies with Icelandic voters.

"An important decision awaits the Icelandic people," the Commission noted.

"In a world where spheres of influence compete, EU membership offers an anchor in a bloc based on values, prosperity and security," said European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos in a statement sent to AFP.

