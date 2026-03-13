Malaria cases among Belgian travellers surge as scientists warn treatments may be failing

Concern is growing that malaria parasites are becoming resistant to first-line treatments, according to the Institute of Tropical Medicine (ITM) in Antwerp.

The institute announced on Friday the launch of a new project aimed at better monitoring the rising number of malaria cases among travellers returning to Belgium.

The national network, called be-IMPACT, seeks to improve both prevention and treatment for malaria in returning travellers.

Seven hospitals across Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels will collaborate with the ITM on the project, which will run until the end of 2028 and is funded by the Flemish government.

Over the past decade, malaria infections among travellers in Belgium have doubled. The disease reached a peak three years ago, when more than 500 cases were recorded in a single year.

At the same time, researchers have begun observing increasing instances where treatments fail to fully cure the infection.

"By combining different areas of expertise, we can address blind spots in prevention, follow-up and resistance," said lead researcher Anna Rosanas-Urgell of the ITM. "In this way, we strengthen care for malaria patients in Belgium."

Research into prevention, treatment and resistance

The project will focus on three key areas.

Social scientists will analyse travellers' behaviour and risk perception, seeking to understand why some people fail to consistently take preventive medication and how prevention strategies could be improved.

Doctors will evaluate whether current treatments remain effective and will work to standardise how malaria patients are monitored and treated across the participating hospitals.

Laboratory researchers will also analyse malaria parasites collected from patient samples in the network’s hospitals. This will help determine how often resistance occurs and whether certain treatments are losing effectiveness. Researchers will also attempt to trace where infections originate.

"This information is particularly important for patients who have not recently travelled to a malaria-endemic area," Rosanas-Urgell added. "We are talking about so-called airport malaria, or malaria linked to complex travel histories."

First nationwide collaboration

The initiative marks the first coordinated malaria research collaboration between hospitals across Belgium's regions.

Through annual workshops bringing together doctors, policymakers and public authorities, the partners aim to establish harmonised prevention and treatment guidelines.

"At UMC Sint-Pieter, we treat more than a hundred malaria patients every year," said Dr Martin Vandeputte. "This experience directly feeds into the be-IMPACT project and strengthens the quality of the data. Thanks to the national network, we can make care more consistent and more effective."

The be-IMPACT network includes the Institute of Tropical Medicine, University Hospitals Antwerp, University Hospitals Ghent, University Hospitals Brussels, UMC Sint-Pieter, UMC Saint-Luc, CHU Sart-Tilman in Liège and CHU Humani – Marie Curie in Charleroi.

